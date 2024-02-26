Kylie and Kendall Jenner party with BFF Hailey Bieber amid breakup rumors
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner went on vacay with sister Kendall Jenner and their BFF Hailey Bieber for a break from their alleged breakup drama!
Kylie frolicked in the sun on a luxurious girls' trip in a Wednesday TikTok post captioned, "24 hrs."
The video is a series of clips from the Kylie Cosmetics mogul of what appears to be her time at a resort with Kendall, Hailey, and more of their friends.
After posing for the camera with Hailey and a bouquet of flowers, the 26-year-old can be seen eating and drinking various goodies like ice cream, beer, and several shots.
The Kardashians star also alternated between different variations of swimwear and loungewear, including a chic red thong bikini and a Coquette-ish white lace maxi skirt.
Kylie ended the video with the raucous group of friends indulging themselves in a round of karaoke.
Fans think Kendall and Kylie may have stepped away to distract themselves from the alleged drama in their respective romantic lives, as things are reportedly rocky with boos Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet.
