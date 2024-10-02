Kendall Jenner jets back to LA for stylish BFF date night with Hailey Bieber!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner returned from Paris Fashion Week for a night out with her gal pal, Hailey Bieber!

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (r.) looked fall ready for their latest girls' night out. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old supermodel and the 27-year-old new mom were seen having a girls' night out at Sushi Park.

And, naturally, the pair stepped out in style with Kendall, who recently walked the runway at the Schiaparelli show, rocking a dark, belted trench coat with matching, straight-leg jeans, and leather loafers.

She added a brown leather shoulder bag and a stunning red manicure to the look while flaunting her blonde hair.

As for the Rhode founder, she matched her bestie's fly with a cozy, gray sweater jacket over a white shirt plus baggy dark jeans and shades, as her newly-dyed honey-blonde locks were styled into a sleek bun.



If anyone is looking for fall-perfect 'fits, these besties have all but given the cheat code!