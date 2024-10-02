Kendall Jenner jets back to LA for stylish BFF date night with Hailey Bieber!
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner returned from Paris Fashion Week for a night out with her gal pal, Hailey Bieber!
Earlier this week, the 28-year-old supermodel and the 27-year-old new mom were seen having a girls' night out at Sushi Park.
And, naturally, the pair stepped out in style with Kendall, who recently walked the runway at the Schiaparelli show, rocking a dark, belted trench coat with matching, straight-leg jeans, and leather loafers.
She added a brown leather shoulder bag and a stunning red manicure to the look while flaunting her blonde hair.
As for the Rhode founder, she matched her bestie's fly with a cozy, gray sweater jacket over a white shirt plus baggy dark jeans and shades, as her newly-dyed honey-blonde locks were styled into a sleek bun.
If anyone is looking for fall-perfect 'fits, these besties have all but given the cheat code!
Kendall and Hailey's date night follows Justin Bieber's drama with rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, yet the model, who just welcomed her son Jack Blues, has unwavering support from the Jenner sisters!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS