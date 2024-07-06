Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are twinning with these adorable summery nails!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and longtime BFF Hailey Bieber decided to match nail looks with adorable styles you'll want to try for yourself ahead of summer!

Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt aka @nailsbyzola recently reposted some Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories from Wednesday where the Kardashians star can be seen showing off her yellow French manicure with teeny tiny bugs – including butterflies, beetles, snails, and a worm – for a trendy garden girl vibe.

"The worm is my favorite," the Khy mogul captioned the original Insta Story posts.

Zola also posted closeup shots of Hailey Biever rocking a similar style with tiny fruits and veggies "farmers market" theme instead of little critters.

The nail artist has worked with other celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Adele, and Sabrina Carpenter.

She has become known for her trend-setting styles – she was the nail artist behind Hailey's viral "glazed donut" Met Gala nails in 2022, after all!