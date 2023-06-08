Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's graduation: "my sweet girl"
Los Angeles, California - Graduation season has commenced as Kylie Jenner honored her daughter Stormi's transition into Kindergarten!
Cue the pomp and circumstance, as the 25-year-old beauty magnate's baby girl is officially a kindergartener!
On Wednesday, Kylie paid tribute to her "favorite girl's" big milestone with a lovely Instagram post that features the mom-and-daughter duo on Stormi's big day.
The Kardashians star is seen nuzzling her mini-me's nose while holding a bouquet of pink and peach-colored roses between them.
Kylie sported a black blazer, denim jeans, and gold drop earrings for the occasion while the now-Kindergartener wore a high neck white dress with lace overlay as her hair was styled in a high ponytail.
She captioned the post, "my sweet girl graduated pre-k today."
Kylie Jenner reunites with Travis Scott at Stormi's graduation
According to TMZ, Kylie's baby daddy and ex Travis Scott was also in attendance, as were Khloé Kardashian along with her unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson, as their daughter True also graduated.
Per the outlet, all parties in attendance appeared to act "cordial" towards each other during the outing.
The only person that wasn't seen at the event was Kylie's boo TImothée Chalamet, though he probably won't appear at any major family gatherings just yet.
Kylie and Timothée's "low-key" romance has been the talk of the town as of late, especially after the pair were spotted for the first time together at an intimate family BBQ!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner