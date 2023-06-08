Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's graduation: "my sweet girl"

Los Angeles, California - Graduation season has commenced as Kylie Jenner honored her daughter Stormi's transition into Kindergarten!

Kylie Jenner (r.) celebrates Stormi's big milestone. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Cue the pomp and circumstance, as the 25-year-old beauty magnate's baby girl is officially a kindergartener!

On Wednesday, Kylie paid tribute to her "favorite girl's" big milestone with a lovely Instagram post that features the mom-and-daughter duo on Stormi's big day.

The Kardashians star is seen nuzzling her mini-me's nose while holding a bouquet of pink and peach-colored roses between them.

Kylie sported a black blazer, denim jeans, and gold drop earrings for the occasion while the now-Kindergartener wore a high neck white dress with lace overlay as her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

She captioned the post, "my sweet girl graduated pre-k today."