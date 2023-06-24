Kim Kardashian slammed for tweeting on TV set amid writers' strike
Los Angeles, California - As Kim Kardashian teases the "scary" 12th season of American Horror Story, the reality star has once again crossed the line amid the writers' strike!
Et tu, Kimmy Cakes?
On Friday, the 42-year-old SKIMS CEO hopped on Twitter to keep up with her millions of followers by writing, "I'm on the set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????"
Currently, Kim is on set filming her undisclosed role for the TV horror anthology's upcoming season.
She then proceeded to answer some fans' burning questions on AHS's highly-anticipated 12th chapter.
One fan asked, "What can you tell us about the upcoming AHS season?! It's my fave show I still can't believe you're gonna be on it," to which Kimmy responded, "It's gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!"
Unfortunately, the writers who are still on strike were not thrilled with Kim and unleashed their fury towards the star online!
Kim Kardashian bashed by striking writers after AHS tweets
In response to the beauty mogul asking what her followers were doing, one user wrote, "Striking in support of our union. Thanks for crossing our line," while another replied, "Sitting at home since no work due to strike. Why is AHS still filming. Show solidarity with our brother and sisters in the wga."
Meanwhile, a writer retweeted Kim's post and captioned it, "Keep scabbing queen!!!!!!!!"
Kim has already received backlash for crossing the picket line to film her scenes for AHS as well criticism over her casting from veteran actors and fans of the series.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian