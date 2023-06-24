Kim Kardashian slammed for tweeting on TV set amid writers' strike

Los Angeles, California - As Kim Kardashian teases the "scary" 12th season of American Horror Story , the reality star has once again crossed the line amid the writers' strike !

Kim Kardashian has managed to offend striking writers once again with her tweets from the set of American Horror Story. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Et tu, Kimmy Cakes?

On Friday, the 42-year-old SKIMS CEO hopped on Twitter to keep up with her millions of followers by writing, "I'm on the set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????"

Currently, Kim is on set filming her undisclosed role for the TV horror anthology's upcoming season.

She then proceeded to answer some fans' burning questions on AHS's highly-anticipated 12th chapter.

One fan asked, "What can you tell us about the upcoming AHS season?! It's my fave show I still can't believe you're gonna be on it," to which Kimmy responded, "It's gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!"

Unfortunately, the writers who are still on strike were not thrilled with Kim and unleashed their fury towards the star online!