Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet coordinate looks for BAFTAs date night

London, UK - Kylie Jenner 's surprising appearances on the awards circuit have continued, as she recently joined Timothée Chalamet at the 78th annual BAFTAs !

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) sported matching outfits and jewelry at the 78th annual British Academy Film Awards. © Collage: BEN STANSALL / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Kimothée skipped out on the star-studded Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary soirée in favor of another stylish date night at the yearly British Academy Film Awards.

Kylie didn't walk the red carpet with her boyfriend – who was nominated for his Bob Dylan role in A Complete Unknown – but the reality star still oozed high fashion with her chic look inside the ceremony.

Kylie dazzled in a vintage, black sequin dress from John Galliano's Spring 1995 collection that featured a stringy halter top and a cut-out back.

Meanwhile, Timothée matched his girlfriend in a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black tee underneath, and he accessorized his fit with Cartier jewelry.

In fact, The Kardashians star also wore a ring from the high-end jeweler, raising some eyebrows among eagle-eyed fans!