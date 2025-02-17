Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet coordinate looks for BAFTAs date night
London, UK - Kylie Jenner's surprising appearances on the awards circuit have continued, as she recently joined Timothée Chalamet at the 78th annual BAFTAs!
Kimothée skipped out on the star-studded Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary soirée in favor of another stylish date night at the yearly British Academy Film Awards.
Kylie didn't walk the red carpet with her boyfriend – who was nominated for his Bob Dylan role in A Complete Unknown – but the reality star still oozed high fashion with her chic look inside the ceremony.
Kylie dazzled in a vintage, black sequin dress from John Galliano's Spring 1995 collection that featured a stringy halter top and a cut-out back.
Meanwhile, Timothée matched his girlfriend in a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black tee underneath, and he accessorized his fit with Cartier jewelry.
In fact, The Kardashians star also wore a ring from the high-end jeweler, raising some eyebrows among eagle-eyed fans!
The lovebirds just spent Valentine's Day together at the Berlin Film Festival and before this, Kimothée got handsy at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Will the pair pack on the PDA at the Oscars next?
