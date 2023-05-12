Kylie Jenner boldly shows off cleavage in sexy sheer dress

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner continued her '90s theme with another chic ensemble and voluptuous hair 'do!

Kylie Jenner continues her reign as "King Kylie" with another sexy outfit. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

After paying homage to fellow icon Madonna, the 25-year-old beauty magnate ended the week with another head-turning Instagram post shared on Thursday.

This time, Kylie played peek-a-boo with her followers as she modeled on a white couch while wearing a very fashionable, see-through charcoal mesh dress.

The skin-tight frock had a ruched middle and allowed her beige bra to peek through.

As for Kylie's hair, the reality star went big with voluminous curls that were swept to the side amid the photo dump.

She completed the look with a subtle smoky cat eye, rosy cheeks, and '90s-inspired glossy lips with brown liner.

In true Kardashian-Jenner style, the mom of two simply captioned the post, "hi," as fans lost their minds over the mini-photoshoot in the comments section.

Even Khloé Kardashian couldn't help but tease her sister by writing, "Is this why you bailed on me for filming? Because you look this hot and have places to go."