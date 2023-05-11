Kylie Jenner gets her Vogue on in Madonna-inspired dress!

Kylie Jenner is taking fans back to the '90s with another Jean Paul Gaultier dress that resembles a piece Madonna rocked on her Blond Ambition World Tour.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner channeled her inner Madonna while stunning in a little black dress!

Kylie Jenner sports a black Jean Paul Gaultier micro minidress reminiscent of Madonna's iconic bodysuit from the '90s.
The "King Kylie" era continues.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul's latest trendsetting look appears to draw inspiration from another "IT" girl.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star shared snaps on Instagram, where she is seen modeling a black Jean Paul Gaultier (JPG) micro minidress that features thin spaghetti straps.

The curve-hugging LBD also boasts a ruched panel and cone-shaped bra cups that are very reminiscent of the iconic bodysuit Madonna wore during her her Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990.

Though Kylie recently sported an icy blonde wig for a recent JPG campaign, the mom of two decided to wear her traditional black tresses in a wavy style for her latest head-turning look.

Kylie has been sporting JPG's attire since being named the new face of the fashion brand.

At this year's Met Gala, Kylie turned heads in a red gown by JPG that featured a thigh-high slit and blue satin lining.

Speaking of red, the Kylie Cosmetics owner nearly broke Instagram last month by debuting a lengthy, fiery red wig.

Is 2023 the year of King Kylie? It sure seems like it as the business mogul continues to slay all day on the 'gram!

