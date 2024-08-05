Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally appear together on The Kardashians?

Los Angeles, California - Has Kylie Jenner 's boo Timothée Chalamet agreed to appear on The Kardashians?

Kylie Jenner could let the world into her very private romance with Timothée Chalamet (r.) on The Kardashians' next season. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new report from Life & Style is raising some serious eyebrows, with insiders claiming that the 26-year-old Khy founder's bae may have given into Kris Jenner's demands.



Previously, it was said that the momager was pressuring Kylie to be more "open" about her romance with the Wonka star.

Now, tipsters allege that the beauty mogul and her boyfriend have agreed to be on the Hulu reality TV series.

"He's tentatively committed to doing a couple of segments and seeing where it goes," the insider dished.

Since Kimothée have been very protective of their relationship, and the actor has Hollywood projects in the pipeline, there's a chance his appearance won't come to fruition.

But with season six of The Kardashians confirmed and the lovebirds said to be growing closer, there's still a chance fans will see the Dune star on the series.