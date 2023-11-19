Kylie Jenner breaks down "every day makeup" glam on TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shared her every day makeup routine via TikTok, and fans think it's stunning!

Kylie Jenner gave the inside scoop on her daily makeup glam on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

On Saturday, the busy makeup mogul took a moment to give fans a look at her daily beauty routine.

Kylie's 38-second clip was set to a serene track and began with the Khy founder makeup free, while rocking an asymmetric brown tank top that flaunted her cleavage and loose dark curls.

The Kardashians star proceeded to apply makeup by using her Kylie's Cosmetics products, including her power plush longwear concealer, Way To Glow balm, and Love That 4 U tinted butter balm.

She ended the quick clip by showing off her finished look before giving viewers air kisses.

Kylie also dropped the video on her Instagram page, where she captioned the post, "Quick everyday makeup using @kyliecosmetics," and listed the products used in the tutorial.

Fans loved the look, deeming it "stunning," "flawless," and asking questions about the products.