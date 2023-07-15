Kylie Jenner's baby boy Aire Webster is all grown up!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has shared more intimate looks at downtime with her baby boy Aire .

Kylie Jenner showed off her "big boy" Aire in new snaps shared to social media. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old beauty magnate's little one is growing up so fast!

On Friday, Kylie shared some footage on Instagram from her bonding moments with Aire, giving a better look at the cute toddler's face!

The photo dump, which she captioned "My big boy," featured sweet snaps of the mother-son duo. Kylie was seen rocking a camouflage print cap, a white tee, and a black leather mini-skirt.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner first kept her hair swept back in a low bun under her cap in the carousel of pics as she was seen holding her adorable 17-month-old.

The second pic then showed Kylie turning to Aire, who matched his mom's attire with a white-and-green outfit of his own, as she sweetly stroked his cheek.

On her IG story, The Kardashians star shared another pic of the pair's day as she and Aire were photographed surrounded by bubbles as they posed in front of a tennis court.

Kylie shares her son and her five-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex, Travis Scott, who she split from earlier this year.