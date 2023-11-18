Kylie Jenner shares a peek of home life on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her downtime at home, plus an adorable bew pic of her son Aire .

Kylie Jenner shared a look into her weekend time with her son Aire and her new puppy Moo Pants. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Friday, the Khy founder celebrated her new fashion brand's second drop with some sweet, chill time at home.



On her Instagram story, Kylie shared several glimpses into her private life, which included a cute snap of her 21-month-old son doing some art work.

The Kardashians star's toddler's hands were seen holding yellow, green, and orange markers while drawing on a white page, as the wooden table he sat at also had markings all over it.

Elsewhere, Kylie dropped an adorable snap of her new puppy Moo Pants relaxing on her carpet, a look at her fireplace, and a mirror selfie where she rocked natural glam and had her signature dark locks styled in loose curls.

The business mogul's low-key photos follow her time in New York City, where she supported her bae Timotheé Chalamet's Saturday Night Live gig.