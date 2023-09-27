Was Kylie Jenner rocking a ring in Paris with Timothée Chalamet?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet getting serious? The Kardashians star has the streets talking after wearing a ring on a certain finger!

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's recent Paris sighting has sparked more chatter due to a piece of jewelry the reality star was rocking on that finger!

Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring ringer in Paris while out with rumored boo Timothée Chalamet.
The 26-year-old beauty mogul's night out in the French city with her 27-year-old boo just got more interesting!

Per viral pics from the sighting, Kylie was seen wearing a ring on her left finger when she and the Dune star were captured heading into Folderol Wine Bar together for singer Rosalía's birthday party.

The pictures featured The Kardashians matching with her reported boyfriend in all-black looks, with Kylie wearing a black belted trench coat and heeled boots.

The mom of two did sport several rings that evening, but eagled-eyes fans were more concerned with the jewelry on that particular finger.

Does this mean things are getting more serious between Kimothée?

It's too soon to tell if there are wedding bells in the future, but the lovebirds have been getting quite comfortable showing their affection for each other in public.

Before their Parisian date night, Kylie and Timothée were seen displaying some PDA at Beyoncé's LA Renaissance concert and the US Open!

