Kylie Jenner drops Coachella clip with son Aire as she reunites with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shared a peek of her time at Coachella with her kiddos, where their dad, Travis Scott, performed in a headlining slot. © Collage: Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok@/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 27-year-old reality star shared a GRWM video alongside her son Aire, where she prepared to attend her pop-up event with her vodka soda brand, Sprinter, at the annual music festival.



The adorable three-year-old proved to be quite the momma's boy, saying to Kylie at one point in the clip, "Hang out with me!"

But Aire wasn't the only one of her kiddos to travel to the desert with her, as seven-year-old Stormi was spotted at Coachella watching her dad, Travis Scott, take the stage.

Per footage shared by TMZ, Stormi was seen rocking headphones while sitting on the shoulders of a family friend so she could get a peek at the rapper's set.

The outlet also confirmed that Kylie did reunite with her ex at the festival, with sources revealing the two shared a conversation backstage alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul notably attended Coachella with her current beau, actor Timothée Chalamet, but it seems he did not attend Travis' set with her and Stormi.