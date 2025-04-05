Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get engaged?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders are spilling that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's engagement is coming soon – but just how soon will it be?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's (l.) engagement could be happening "sooner rather than later." © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Sources close to Kimothée tease that the couple is deeply in love and in it for the long haul!

A tipster told Life & Style on Sunday, "Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that's exactly what has happened, and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together."

The insider noted that an engagement – which the Dune star has reportedly been busy plotting – is "going to happen, sooner rather than later."

Previously, insiders alleged that the two-time Oscar nominee dropped $300,000 on a custom-diamond ring that was made in Paris.

But sources also say that the lovebirds could "milk" the engagement in the press, adding that the Wonka actor "is all about mixing business and pleasure to achieve that magical, viral result that gets him everything he wants and, naturally, makes him even more famous in the process."