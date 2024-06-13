Kylie Jenner drops more stylish looks from lavish vacay

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner put her stylish spin on the classic "LBD" while enjoying a yacht!

Kylie Jenner slayed in the classic "little black dress" while enjoying her vacation in Majorca. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Ever since the 26-year-old Khy founder brought back her "King Kylie" era with a stunning blonde 'do, she hasn't let up on the iconic fashion moments!

On Wednesday, Kylie dropped more footage from her recent Majorca getaway with sister Kendall, where she rocked the classic little black dress.

The first few snaps in the reality star's Instagram dump were up-close selfies, with the last shot highlighting her stunning attire.

The mogul's sexy LBD featured a plunging halter neckline and flattering ruching, which she modeled in front of a picturesque sunset.

Over the weekend, Kylie shared another look she slayed while vacaying with her sister that's another summer-approved fit.

The Kardashians star's ensemble was a white two-piece set that featured a bralette top with a ribbon bow at the back and a matching mini puff skirt, plus a straw hat.