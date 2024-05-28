Kylie Jenner faces harsh criticism over latest Sprinter ad

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's newest ad for her thirst-quenching Vodka drink received a mixed reception from her followers!

Kylie Jenner's latest ad for Sprinter wasn't well-received among her Instagram followers. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old mogul sprinted into Memorial Day with a campaign for her new beverage, Sprinter!

The Instagram post featured Kylie giving '50s housewives vibes in a metallic silver bra under a sleeveless white tank bodysuit dress.

The Kardashians star's dark hair was rolled into jumbo curlers as she posed next to an open crate of Sprinter cans.

She captioned the post, "All I need for the weekend," but the smoldering shoot seemed to have drawn ire from her IG users!

Kylie's followers heavily criticized her "creative direction" for the ad, or rather lack thereof.

One user questioned, "Is there a direction here? I would never assume she's trying to sell me an alcoholic beverage here."

Another wrote, "The photo shoots for her brands never get the vibe 100 percent down somehow."

The Khy creator's comment section was also flooded with Israeli flag emojis.