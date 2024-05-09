Kylie Jenner targeted by pro-Israel supporters with Met Gala edit

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was unexpectedly dragged into the online discourse surrounding Israel's war in Gaza .

Kylie Jenner's dress from the year's Met Gala was given a political makeover from a pro-Israel account on X. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Khy founder was targeted by an account on X following her stunning 2024 Met Gala appearance.

The account, named Israel in Toronto, posted an edited snap of Kylie wearing her ethereal Oscar de la Renta gown.

Yet, the page also added the names of the 132 hostages still in captivity in Gaza on the train of her dress.

The caption read, ".@KylieJenner, you looked beautiful at the #MetGala! We thought your dress could have used one more touch - the names of the 132 hostages still in #Gaza. #BringThemHome."

It's unclear why the page targeted Kylie, but The Kardashians star did get slammed for sharing support for Israel after the October 7 attacks.

The mom of two posted – then quickly removed – a photo via her Instagram story that showed the Israeli flag with the caption, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!"