Kylie Jenner sprints into summer with sculpted bikini!

King Kylie! Kylie Jenner isn't done sharing a look at her "paradise" with more footage from her recent girls' trip with her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has dropped the ultimate vacation photo dump on social media!

Kylie Jenner made fans green envy with more snaps from recent girls' trip.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old Khy founder made fans green with envy with more footage from her girl's trip with her longtime bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou.

In the newest dump, the beauty mogul rocked a barely-there, lime-green two-piece bikini while sipping on her Sprinter can.

More pics featured Kylie sweetly hugging her bestie while wading in the shallows together, plus a look at her luxurious holiday digs, where the lip kit magnate posed in front of an elegant railing overlooking a lush garden while modeling a slinky, floral cocktail dress.

Kylie Jenner shines bright like a diamond in stunning vacay pics
Kylie was also captured showing off her sleeveless dress as she wandered into the ocean in front of a dazzling view of the sunset.

In the Kardashians star's previous vacay footage, Kylie sizzled in a bright orange bikini and a studded two-piece set.

Though it appears that Kylie's trip was a girls-only getaway, fans have still pondered if her boo Timothée Chalamet might have secretly tagged along with her on the trip!

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

