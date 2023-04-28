Kylie Jenner flaunts curves in sexy workout ensemble
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner sported her fit physique while breaking a sweat on the basketball court.
When it comes to keeping up with the fitness life, this beauty mogul is on top of things.
On Thursday, Kylie showed off her toned figure on Instagram in steamy workout clothing as she was seen on a basketball court.
The ensemble, which she also shared on TikTok, was a gray, two-piece fitted outfit that highlighted her curves and abs.
The Kardashians star completed the look with a slicked-back braided ponytail, all the while sipping on a GLOW beverage.
She captioned the post, "yummy" while also tagging the company's official IG and using sponsored hashtags.
Kylie Jenner talks "beauty standards" in latest Kardashians trailer
Kylie's glow-up follows the release of the official trailer for the third season of the Hulu series, The Kardashians.
While the preview teased intense sibling drama between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, the Kylie Cosmetics owner was seen expressing remorse over the "beauty standards" that her family may contribute to.
"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the mom of two said in the clip. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."
It will be interesting to see how the famous clan deals with Kylie's honesty, but all will be revealed when The Kardashians season 3 premieres on May 25.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner