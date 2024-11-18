Kylie Jenner gets down to business in stylish "office siren" ensemble!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner just served out some major boss babe vibes in a new look that seems to be inspired by the popular " office siren " fashion trend!

Kylie Jenner was all about business while rocking a trench coat this weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The Khy founder was all about business this weekend in new pics that she dropped via Instagram.

Kylie's photo dump featured an up-close look at her business-themed ensemble that included a beige cropped trench coat and a large black Miu Miu handbag plus a black leather miniskirt.

She added a pair of black knee-high boots with kitten heels, glasses, and an adorable pink teddy bear bag charm.

The beauty mogul's carousel of snaps also showed her new Kylie's Cosmetics lip gloss, which she flaunted in a quick tutorial clip, more shots of her office-inspired get-up, and a cute video of puppies giving her sweet kisses.

We wonder what her boo Timothée Chalamet thought of her trendy fit?