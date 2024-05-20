Kylie Jenner gets her "boy mom" on at Monster Jam with son Aire

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner had some extreme quality time with her son Aire at the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII!

Kylie Jenner (r.) enjoyed the Monster Jam World Finals with her baby boy Aire Webster over the weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Saturday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul shared a look at her bonding time with her baby boy at the monster truck race.

Kylie dropped footage via her Instagram story of the two's action-packed fun with Aire rocking noise-canceling headphones to protect his ears from the loud noise as he sat on his mom's lap.

As for The Kardashians star, Kylie sported a leather jacket and a trucker cap while posing for a selfie with her BFF Yris Palmer.

She captioned the pic, "Monster moms," and also dropped a clip of the two tearing up while laughing during the event.

Kylie's monster-filled fun comes after her sweet Mother's Day with both of her children, whom he shares with her ex, Travis Scott.

The Khy founder dropped rare snaps of Stormi and Aire in matching PJs, plus an adorable snap of her mini-me brushing her little brother's hair.