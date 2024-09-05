Kylie Jenner gets nostalgic with wild King Kylie-esque new look

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has teased yet another return to her iconic King Kylie era with a colorful new 'do!

The 27-year-old mogul was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday with bright blue hair, per People.

Kylie was dining at the celeb-favorite Sushi Park for the evening, sporting a camo cap over her new hair along with a casual white tank and dark pants.

Though she's stuck to her natural dark tresses as of late, the reality star was pretty famous for her bold, ever-changing hair colors in the early 2010s.

She famously donned a blue hombre look in 2014, even angering older sister Kim Kardashian with the bold look as Kylie attended her wedding to rapper Kanye West.

Still, Kylie has swapped things up with a few funky colors in recent years, including a fiery red mane in April 2023 and a bubblegum pink look in January of this year.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder's more toned-down style may be attributable to simply no longer being a teen, some have speculated that the minimalist aesthetic may be a result of her romance with actor Timothée Chalamet.