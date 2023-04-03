Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on?
Los Angeles, California - What's the tea on Kylie Jenner's rumored ex Travis Scott leaving a sneaky comment under her post?
Back on?
The will-they-won't-they couple raised some eyebrows after the AstroWorld rapper left a cute comment under a recent post.
The Kylie's Cosmetics Instagram page posted snaps that featured the reality star behind-the-scenes for a photoshoot of her new Kylash mascara-line.
Travis, who rarely makes a peep on social media, gave a sweet compliment to his baby momma, writing the simple words, "A beauty."
Yet the vague comment was enough to send IG fans into a tizzy, as many expressed their confusion and hope for the couple in response to Travis' remark.
Others slammed the 31-year-old hip-hop artist for the mixed signals. As one commenter wrote, "@travisscott man, wtf are u doing here?"
Meanwhile, another fan who took the remark as a sign that the two are still together, wrote, "THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO."
Travis' coy compliment comes two months after reports suggested the pair were back in the off-phase after spending the recent holiday season apart.
Kylie and Travis haven't outright addressed the split rumors or where they currently stand, but they have remained amicable while co-parenting their two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/travisscott & kyliejenner