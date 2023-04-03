Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got the internet talking after the rapper gave his ex a seemingly flirtatious compliment on Instagram!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - What's the tea on Kylie Jenner's rumored ex Travis Scott leaving a sneaky comment under her post?

Travis Scott (l) praised Kylie Jenner on Instagram, igniting chatter that the pair may be back together.
Travis Scott (l) praised Kylie Jenner on Instagram, igniting chatter that the pair may be back together.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/travisscott & kyliejenner

Back on?

The will-they-won't-they couple raised some eyebrows after the AstroWorld rapper left a cute comment under a recent post.

The Kylie's Cosmetics Instagram page posted snaps that featured the reality star behind-the-scenes for a photoshoot of her new Kylash mascara-line.

Taylor Swift gets "tricksy" with surprise changes to The Eras Tour setlist!
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift gets "tricksy" with surprise changes to The Eras Tour setlist!

Travis, who rarely makes a peep on social media, gave a sweet compliment to his baby momma, writing the simple words, "A beauty."

Yet the vague comment was enough to send IG fans into a tizzy, as many expressed their confusion and hope for the couple in response to Travis' remark.

Others slammed the 31-year-old hip-hop artist for the mixed signals. As one commenter wrote, "@travisscott man, wtf are u doing here?"

Meanwhile, another fan who took the remark as a sign that the two are still together, wrote, "THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO."

Travis' coy compliment comes two months after reports suggested the pair were back in the off-phase after spending the recent holiday season apart.

Kylie and Travis haven't outright addressed the split rumors or where they currently stand, but they have remained amicable while co-parenting their two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/travisscott & kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: