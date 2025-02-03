Kylie Jenner goes all out with Minion-themed birthday bash for son Aire

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner celebrated her baby boy Aire Webster's third birthday with a whole lotta Minions!

Kylie Jenner brought out all the minions for her son Aire Webster's birthday bash. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Khy founder switched themes for her son's latest trip around the sun after throwing her daughter Stormi a Hello Kitty-themed sleepover.

For Kylie's now-three-year-old, the mom of two turned her mansion into a Despicable Me bash complete with Minion decor, per her Instagram Stories from the weekend.

The party featured yellow, blue, and gray balloons next to matching gift boxes, Minion inflatables, and balloons, plus a table that was adorned with a Despicable Me-themed eatery.

But the celebration didn't stop there, as The Kardashians star also dropped footage of herself with the birthday boy at a race track.

One of her images showed Kylie sweetly holding Aire as they watched the cars speed past, with the beauty mogul rocking a fitted, black short-sleeve shirt and black denim jeans.