What do Kylie Jenner's kids think of Timothée Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's (r.) romance is still going strong, but how do the reality star's kiddos feel about relationship? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & IMAGO / Avalon.red

Per a new report from Us Weekly, the 27-year-old has introduced Timothée to her children Stormi (7) and Aire (3) – both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"They love him," an insider dished, noting that her whole family has "welcomed Timothée with open arms."

The 29-year-old actor first sparked dating rumors with Kylie back in 2023, and though they've largely kept things out of the spotlight, they have been by each other's sides for the biggest moments.

Kylie has been accompanying Timothée amid his awards season run for A Complete Unknown, sitting together at the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month.

The beauty mogul was also spotted in New York to support Timothée's gig as both host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

"Timothée is very focused on his career, and Kylie loves being on the sidelines cheering him on," a source said. "She loves that she's in the spotlight more than her. It's been a breath of fresh air."