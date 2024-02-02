Zendaya rocks killer leather look as Dune: Part Two press heats up
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya rocked a bold leather ensemble as she continued making the press rounds for Dune: Part Two on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The 27-year-old Euphoria star reunited with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh for a late-night appearance promoting the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel.
Zendaya ditched her recent micro-bangs and instead wore her hair in a low bun with the outfit, which featured a black leather button-down top and matching pants.
Her look perfectly contrasted Florence's white dress, which bore a delicate lace pattern at the top of the bodice.
Austin opted for an all-black suit, while Timothée kept a more casual vibe with a green sweater over black leather pants like Z's.
Along with an interview dishing on what fans can expect from Dune: Part Two, the star-studded ensemble also participated in a game of True or False that revealed some surprising tidbits about the A-listers!
Zendaya tests friendships with Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh
Despite her current leading star status in Hollywood, Zendaya shocked her co-stars with the confession that she repeated kindergarten after being too shy to ask for help when she had trouble following the lessons.
Among the not-so-surprising revelations was that of Timothée's rap alter-ego, Little Timmy Tim, which all of his castmates correctly identified as true.
Fans can catch the quartet team up on the big screen when Dune: Part Two arrives on March 1.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images