Kylie Jenner hits Coachella sans Timothée Chalamet amid dating rumors

Indio, California - Kylie Jenner pulled up to weekend one of Coachella 2023 without her rumored boo Timothée Chalamet, but that hasn't stopped the dating rumors from swirling!

Kylie Jenner (r) attends weekend one of Coachella with her sister Kendall Jenner amid rumors she's dating Timothée Chalamet. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

On Sunday, the 25-year-old reality TV star joined her sister Kendall Jenner at the huge music event, per her Instagram.

Kylie dropped a series of pics from the California-based festival that include herself and Kendall puckering their lips for a selfie together.

Additional pic show the siblings walking backstage together at the event as Kylie naturally flaunts her festival fashion.

The mom of two was Coachella ready while rocking a white leather jacket over a semi-sheer crop top and lace bra along with a pair of of white sunglasses and a denim midi skirt.

Meanwhile, her supermodel sister rocked a cropped white top, denim shorts, and a black belt.

Though Kylie arrived to weekend one of the music and art festival solo, it didn't stop media outlets and fans from claiming that things between her and Chalamet are getting a bit more serious.