Kylie Jenner hits Coachella sans Timothée Chalamet amid dating rumors
Indio, California - Kylie Jenner pulled up to weekend one of Coachella 2023 without her rumored boo Timothée Chalamet, but that hasn't stopped the dating rumors from swirling!
On Sunday, the 25-year-old reality TV star joined her sister Kendall Jenner at the huge music event, per her Instagram.
Kylie dropped a series of pics from the California-based festival that include herself and Kendall puckering their lips for a selfie together.
Additional pic show the siblings walking backstage together at the event as Kylie naturally flaunts her festival fashion.
The mom of two was Coachella ready while rocking a white leather jacket over a semi-sheer crop top and lace bra along with a pair of of white sunglasses and a denim midi skirt.
Meanwhile, her supermodel sister rocked a cropped white top, denim shorts, and a black belt.
Though Kylie arrived to weekend one of the music and art festival solo, it didn't stop media outlets and fans from claiming that things between her and Chalamet are getting a bit more serious.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are said to be "casually" dating
According to ET, a source claims that the young stars are dating but it's nothing "serious" right now.
"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the insider dished.
"It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."
So why didn't Kylie and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee attend Coachella together?
The source further spilled that the Kylie Cosmetics owner decided she didn't want to "make things public with" Chalamet this past weekend at Coachella and "really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."
The jury's still out on if Kylie and her rumored new boo will appear together at Coachella weekend two.
