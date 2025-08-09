Kylie Jenner kicks off her birthday celebrations with steamy pics

Los Angeles, California - Leo season is in full force, and Kylie Jenner has commemorated her upcoming birthday with some NSFW snaps!

Kylie Jenner began her birthday celebrations with steamy, poolside pics that she shared on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Khy founder has stepped back into her King Kylie era as she ushers in her 28th birthday.

Kylie's Friday Instagram post featured multiple images of the reality star posing with a glass of red wine while soaking up the sun in a sexy, two-piece ensemble.

The Kardashians star rocked a dark brown, busty halter top and matching pants to strike several poses near a pool.

She reflected on her next chapter by captioning the slideshow, "last friday as a 27 year old."

Kylie's BFF, Hailey Bieber, assured her that the best is yet to come, writing under the post, "28 is better I promise."

The mom of two hasn't dished on her b-day plans just yet, but she'll more than likely be spending it with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.