Kylie Jenner spills the tea on life as a fashion mogul and creative process behind Khy
Los Angeles, California - What does a day in the life of Kylie Jenner look like? The busy mogul breaks down how she handles her day like a boss!
While speaking to PEOPLE about her new fashion line Khy, the 26-year-old businesswoman gave a breakdown of her "process" when creating the perfect look.
Kylie explains that she's very hands-on when it comes to the designs of her clothes and the partners she chooses to collaborate with.
"I want to see who's doing cool things and specializes in a specific look," The Kardashians star spilled.
"Then I think about creating pieces that would be interesting to the Khy audience but staying true to the designer throughout the whole process," she added. "We then focus on design details and a high-quality product that we know our customers will love."
The busy mom of two further dished on what a day at the office for her entails.
Kylie Jenner shares a day at the office for her and her favorite fit!
"A day at the office usually includes meetings with the design team, mood board creations, drop calendar planning, looking at sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns, and then fit testing pieces from upcoming drops," Kylie shared.
As for what her go-to look is, the Kylie Cosmetics owner answered, "I'm usually in one of our comfy tank tops and sweat sets. My favorite is the Limoncello color."
Kylie also teased that another Khy drop is coming this week, so stay tuned!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner