Kylie Jenner spills the tea on life as a fashion mogul and creative process behind Khy

Kylie Jenner gave the juicy secrets behind the success of her newest clothing line, Khy, and what a typical day at the office looks like for the mom of two.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - What does a day in the life of Kylie Jenner look like? The busy mogul breaks down how she handles her day like a boss!

Kylie Jenner dished on the creative process behind her Khy line and what a day as a boss looks like.
Kylie Jenner dished on the creative process behind her Khy line and what a day as a boss looks like.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new fashion line Khy, the 26-year-old businesswoman gave a breakdown of her "process" when creating the perfect look.

Kylie explains that she's very hands-on when it comes to the designs of her clothes and the partners she chooses to collaborate with.

"I want to see who's doing cool things and specializes in a specific look," The Kardashians star spilled.

Angel Reese receives flagrant foul after hitting Caitlin Clark in the head
Angel Reese Angel Reese receives flagrant foul after hitting Caitlin Clark in the head

"Then I think about creating pieces that would be interesting to the Khy audience but staying true to the designer throughout the whole process," she added. "We then focus on design details and a high-quality product that we know our customers will love."

The busy mom of two further dished on what a day at the office for her entails.

Kylie Jenner shares a day at the office for her and her favorite fit!

Kylie Jenner shares what her office day looks like plus her favorite look to rock.
Kylie Jenner shares what her office day looks like plus her favorite look to rock.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

"A day at the office usually includes meetings with the design team, mood board creations, drop calendar planning, looking at sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns, and then fit testing pieces from upcoming drops," Kylie shared.

As for what her go-to look is, the Kylie Cosmetics owner answered, "I'm usually in one of our comfy tank tops and sweat sets. My favorite is the Limoncello color."

Kylie also teased that another Khy drop is coming this week, so stay tuned!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: