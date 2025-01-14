Kylie Jenner pens heartfelt note amid LA wildfires: "Thank you God for our firefighters"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner recently sent out a sweet message of thanks to the firefighters who are taking on the raging California wildfires .

The 27-year-old shared an Instagram story on Sunday dedicated to Los Angeles firefighters working to save her hometown from the blaze.

"Our appreciation of you is boundless," read a reposted note, with Kylie adding, "thank you God for our firefighters," along with a prayer hands emoji.

Like many other celebrities in Hollywood right now, the Khy mogul and her famous family have been forced to flee their lavish mansions as deadly wildfires take over southern California.

Many more non-celebs have been affected, however, with 100,000 people evacuated overall and tens of thousands of acres of land decimated.

At least 24 people have reportedly died in the devastation.

Kylie's older sister Khloé Kardashian has been vocally supportive of Fire Chief Kristin Crowley while calling LA Mayor Karen Bass a "joke."