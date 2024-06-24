Kylie Jenner rocks Barbie bridal couture at Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show!
On Monday, the 26-year-old Khy founder gave both bridal and Barbiecore vibes when she pulled up to the luxury line's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie stunned in a glittering pink gown designed by Schiaparelli as she sat in the front row for the runaway event.
The Kardashian star's gown was adorned with crystals across the corset-style bodice, which she paired with a matching satin pink shawl and bridal-style face net.
Kylie documented the event via her Instagram, giving fans multiple glimpses of the Barbie-themed gown, including a few car selfies while en route to the show.
The beauty mogul is hardly a stranger to making a statement during fashion week – especially when it comes to Schiaparelli!
Last January, Kylie caused an uproar when she sported a large replica of a lion's head with her strapless, black gown for the Italian house's event.
Though her look this year is less controversial, it's quite apparent that King Kylie is back and better then ever!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner