Kylie Jenner rocks Barbie bridal couture at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show!

Kylie Jenner was a vision in pink at Schiaparelli's couture show. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old Khy founder gave both bridal and Barbiecore vibes when she pulled up to the luxury line's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie stunned in a glittering pink gown designed by Schiaparelli as she sat in the front row for the runaway event.

The Kardashian star's gown was adorned with crystals across the corset-style bodice, which she paired with a matching satin pink shawl and bridal-style face net.

Kylie documented the event via her Instagram, giving fans multiple glimpses of the Barbie-themed gown, including a few car selfies while en route to the show.

The beauty mogul is hardly a stranger to making a statement during fashion week – especially when it comes to Schiaparelli!

Last January, Kylie caused an uproar when she sported a large replica of a lion's head with her strapless, black gown for the Italian house's event.