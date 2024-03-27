Kylie Jenner posts steamy thirst trap pics amid new dating rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy with new thirst trap pics amid talk she's moved on from Timothée Chalamet !

Kylie Jenner was the center of new rumors after sharing sexy pics from her newest launch event for her brand, Sprinter. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old Khy founder dropped snaps from the star-studded Sprinter launch event over the weekend.

The Instagram photo dump featured the top of Kylie's sexy, black latex body-con dress while her hair was styled in loose curls.

But the steamy snaps aren't the only thing that caught fans' attention!

College basketball star Paxson Wojcik, who was also one of the stars of Kim Kardashian's recent SKIMs ad, seemingly suggested that Kylie tried to holler, but TMZ has clarified the manner.

The athlete reportedly tried to play cloy and refused to confirm or deny the rumor when asked about it in the locker room, but his manager told the outlet on Monday that he "has not spoken with Kylie" and "now realizes he was inappropriate with his joking."

Additionally, insiders close to Kylie also revealed that the beauty mogul has "never contacted this dude at all, period."