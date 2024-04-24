Kylie Jenner reignites pregnancy rumors after suspicious viral pic

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has sparked baby chatter again after a deleted pic of the beauty mogul went viral!

Kylie Jenner (l) has revived those pesky pregnancy rumors after rocking a suspicious fit at her late aunt Karen's funeral. © Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner

It would seem that the 26-year-old Khy founder isn't beating those pregnancy rumors, as fans are still theorizing that Kylie is expecting a baby with Timothée Chalamet.

The chatter was reignited when Kris Jenner dropped a now-removed pic of the family at the funeral of her late sister Karen.

In the snap, while the other Kardashian-Jenners wore black dresses and suits, Kylie oddly rocked an oversized baggy sweatshirt while seemingly hiding behind Kourtney Kardashian.

No one can quite keep a secret like the Kylie Cosmetics owner, as the mom of two famously hid her first pregnancy with her daughter Stormi along with keeping her private romance with the Wonka star largely out of the limelight.

Add on Kylie's peculiar fashion choice, one can see why fans are raising eyebrows over the matter yet again!