Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to be an actor – but is Timothée Chalamet against it?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has been dating one of Hollywood's biggest stars for a hot minute now. Has she caught the acting bug from Timothée Chalamet?

An insider recently told The Daily Mail that the 27-year-old makeup mogul might be ready to move on to a new career pivot, following in the footsteps of big sister Kim Kardashian and her own journey into acting.

Apparently, Kylie has been "seriously pushing" Timothée to help her make a move into Hollywood.

"She would love to star opposite Timothée in a romantic movie," the insider said.

When the Khy founder voiced the idea with her boyfriend, however, Timmy was reportedly "blindsided."

"Timothée's not usually lost for words, but he was when Kylie told him out of nowhere that she has been flirting with acting for years and is now considering pursuing it seriously," the source reported.

"She then asked him for guidance and any help."

Now here's why the Wonka star doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of this news...