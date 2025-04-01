Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to be an actor – but is Timothée Chalamet against it?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has been dating one of Hollywood's biggest stars for a hot minute now. Has she caught the acting bug from Timothée Chalamet?
An insider recently told The Daily Mail that the 27-year-old makeup mogul might be ready to move on to a new career pivot, following in the footsteps of big sister Kim Kardashian and her own journey into acting.
Apparently, Kylie has been "seriously pushing" Timothée to help her make a move into Hollywood.
"She would love to star opposite Timothée in a romantic movie," the insider said.
When the Khy founder voiced the idea with her boyfriend, however, Timmy was reportedly "blindsided."
"Timothée's not usually lost for words, but he was when Kylie told him out of nowhere that she has been flirting with acting for years and is now considering pursuing it seriously," the source reported.
"She then asked him for guidance and any help."
Now here's why the Wonka star doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of this news...
How did Timothée Chalamet react to Kylie Jenner wanting to become an actor?
According to the insider, the 29-year-old actor is concerned that she won't be able to handle the cutthroat world of acting and "tried convincing her how tough the business is."
They went on to say that the Dune actor had strongly advised Kylie to do a serious acting class first to make sure it's a direction she wants to pursue.
"She is more than willing and wants to learn everything she can," the insider said. "Kim has done it and there is no reason why Kylie can't try!"
Kylie has dipped her toes into acting before with a brief cameo in the 2018 heist film Ocean's Eight, as well as music videos for her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and ex-brother-in-law Kanye West.
