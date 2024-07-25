Kylie Jenner reveals she feels "more confident" amid Timothée Chalamet romance
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner hosted an epic family dinner on The Kardashians finale – but did Timothée Chalamet make a cameo?
On the July 25 episode of the TV series, viewers finally got a glimpse of the 26-year-old reality stars's mansion as the Kar-Jenners gathered for some family time.
With the exception of Kendall Jenner, all of the famous clan and their kids were seated in Kylie's reported $36 million pad as they reflected on their insane year.
From Kourtney Kardashian welcoming Rocky Thirteen Barker with Travis to Kim's budding acting career – it's been a heck of a ride for the family!
Yet, the tea that everybody has been waiting on was Kylie's insight into her relationship with the Dune star!
Sadly, Kylie's boo didn't make an appearance at the family dinner, but the Kar-Jenners were still feeling the love of being around each other.
Kylie Jenner keeps Timothée Chalamet romance under wraps
The mom of two was filmed telling the camera crew, "I feel really lucky to have Nobu here to cook for the family."
"Yeah, we've been traveling a lot, we've been super busy, and so it's just the best when we can all get together," she added.
The famous clan each took turns highlighting the best parts of their year, with the Khy founder dishing that she felt "more confident" this season.
Could her private romance be the cause of her new confident era? Will Timothée pop up next season? The Kardashians season 5 is now available to stream on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner