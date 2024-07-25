Kylie Jenner reveals she feels "more confident" amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner hosted an epic family dinner on The Kardashians finale – but did Timothée Chalamet make a cameo?

Fans were patiently waiting to see if Kylie Jenner's bae, Timothée Chalamet (l.), would appear on The Kardashians finale. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner

On the July 25 episode of the TV series, viewers finally got a glimpse of the 26-year-old reality stars's mansion as the Kar-Jenners gathered for some family time.

With the exception of Kendall Jenner, all of the famous clan and their kids were seated in Kylie's reported $36 million pad as they reflected on their insane year.

From Kourtney Kardashian welcoming Rocky Thirteen Barker with Travis to Kim's budding acting career – it's been a heck of a ride for the family!

Yet, the tea that everybody has been waiting on was Kylie's insight into her relationship with the Dune star!

Sadly, Kylie's boo didn't make an appearance at the family dinner, but the Kar-Jenners were still feeling the love of being around each other.