Kylie Jenner gives fans another rare look at her baby boy Aire!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has given fans another rare glimpse of her adorable baby boy Aire on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy Aire Webster made another rare appearance on Kylie's Instagram. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old beauty mogul has been coy when it comes to posting her son on social media, but on Sunday, she decided to give her Instagram users another peek at the too-cute-for-words 14-month-old.

Kylie's newest snap of Aire featured the almost toddler peeking over the edge of his crib while holding a blanket bunched up in front of him.

The Kylie's Cosmetics owner's precious baby boy was leaning against the crib with a blue pacifier in his mouth as he looked at his mom, sweetly wide-eyed.

It's pretty evident that the mogul has a future heartbreaker on her hands!

Kylie's latest pic of her youngest child, whom she shares with ex, Travis Scott, follows her openness about expanding her family during her recent interview with HommeGirls.

The Kardashians star, who's reportedly dating actor Timothée Chalamet, dished to the outlet that she "doesn't have a number" regarding how many children she wants to have.

"Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she said.