How do the Kardashians feel about Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet?

"Kylemete" appears to be official after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were finally seen together. But does Kris Jenner and the Kardashian clan approve?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Following Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's unintentional debut as a couple, how does Kylie's famous family feel about her new romance?

How does Kylie Jenner's (r) famous family feel about her budding romance with Timothée Chalamet?  © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

For those who haven't been keeping up with the budding love affair, the 25-year-old beauty mogul was officially spotted with her rumored boo.

Pics of the pair's intimate family BBQ went viral on Thursday, seemingly confirming long-standing chatter that the two are dating.

But what do the Kardashian-Jenners think about Kylie's new boo?

The viral snaps showed Kendall Jenner at the lowkey affair, so it seems at the very least she's on board with "Kylemete."

Yet per Us Weekly, Kenny isn't the only Kar-Jenner to meet and apparently approve of the Dune star!

Keeping Up with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance!

While Timothée Chalamet was relatively single before dating Kylie Jenner, the mom of two recently split again from her ex Travis Scott.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Insiders dished that "some of Kylie's family members" have met Timothée including momager Kris Jenner.

"They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past," the source explained.

"He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating."

Seeing as the Kar-Jenners are a pretty tight bunch, fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

As far how things are progressing between Kylie and Timothée, the source added the two "have been spending much more time together and they're growing much closer as the days go by."

"They both have incredibly busy schedules. They initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting, and etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other."

The Oscar-nominee was romantically linked to Lily-Rose Depp from 2018 to 2021, while the Kardashians star shares two kids with her on-and-off again ex, Travis Scott.

