Kylie Jenner reveals inside look at her lavish Los Angeles home

Los Angeles, California - Get ready to feel broke as Kylie Jenner just gave TikTok fans a glimpse at her lavish Los Angeles home!

When it comes to home decor, Kylie Jenner clearly has great taste. © Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

On Thursday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul decided to engage with fans after one user asked for a house tour.

And, of course, Kylie happily obliged - sort of.

"OK, I'm not going to do a full house tour," she replied in the clip.

"But I'll show you what room I'm in."

The mom-of-two then proceeded to first show her all-white bar area, which was stacked with tequila.

Kylie's chic bar room featured light wood paneling on the walls, white countertops, and dark wood cabinets.

Stools were also seen for guests as well as her range of spirits, one, naturally, being her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila line.

She then took viewers to the adjoining, aesthetically stunning living room, where fans saw a huge couch, chandelier, game table, fireplace, and grand piano.