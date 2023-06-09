Kylie Jenner reveals inside look at her lavish Los Angeles home
Los Angeles, California - Get ready to feel broke as Kylie Jenner just gave TikTok fans a glimpse at her lavish Los Angeles home!
On Thursday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul decided to engage with fans after one user asked for a house tour.
And, of course, Kylie happily obliged - sort of.
"OK, I'm not going to do a full house tour," she replied in the clip.
"But I'll show you what room I'm in."
The mom-of-two then proceeded to first show her all-white bar area, which was stacked with tequila.
Kylie's chic bar room featured light wood paneling on the walls, white countertops, and dark wood cabinets.
Stools were also seen for guests as well as her range of spirits, one, naturally, being her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila line.
She then took viewers to the adjoining, aesthetically stunning living room, where fans saw a huge couch, chandelier, game table, fireplace, and grand piano.
Kylie Jenner has become more active on TikTok
"My daughter plays the piano. She has piano lessons every week. But I'm gonna learn. I decided this summer I'm gonna learn how to play the piano," the Kardashians star noted about her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with ex, Travis Scott.
If there was any doubt before, clearly, when it comes to home decor, the Kardashian-Jenner clan know how to decorate a home!
The family's youngest sister is becoming quite the TikTok star, having recently made a series of viral videos divulging the contents of her everyday bag and even letting the app reveal her "red flags."
