Is Kylie Jenner's bae Timothée Chalamet fighting to save their romance?

Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on where Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stand amid "concerns" over their romance!

Kylie Jenner's boo Timothée Chalamet (l.) is said to be making it clear that the Khy founder is "important" to him amid concerns over their romance. © Collage: NOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

After sources dished that the 26-year-old beauty mogul's family is worried about her relationship, the Wonka star is apparently fighting back!

Per the Daily Mail, Timothée has made it clear to Kylie that she's "very important" to him and encouraged her to ignore any "outside noise."



The update comes after last week's report that claimed the reality star's family wants her to "walk away" from the BAFTA winner due to fear that he wasn't "invested" in the relationship anymore.

Yet, insiders explained that Timothée "would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible," adding, "he loves her."

Kimothée, who began dating in 2023, hasn't been seen in public as of late – which did cause some split rumors to fly.