Kylie Jenner sizzles in plunging gown on Paris Fashion Week runway

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner flaunted her signature curves in a daring look for Paris Fashion Week!

Kylie Jenner slayed during the Paris Fashion Week in a plunging, chest-baring dress. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 27-year-old Khy founder's love for all things plunging continued during the Jean Paul Gaultier 2025 Spring-Summer couture show.

Kylie wowed the PFW crowd while walking the runway in a risqué, bronze custom, floor-length gown that featured a structured brown corset cinched at her waist.

Yet the most eye-catching detail was the intricate halter top that created a deep V-line down to her stomach as the straps hugged her figure.

Kylie dropped more glimpses of her sexy 'fit via Instagram, where she also shared some behind-the-scenes images before she hit the runway.

Before she strutted her stuff, The Kardashians star showed off her street style while heading to lunch in a vintage see-through leopard mini-dress.