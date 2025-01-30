Kylie Jenner sizzles in plunging gown on Paris Fashion Week runway
Paris, France - Kylie Jenner flaunted her signature curves in a daring look for Paris Fashion Week!
The 27-year-old Khy founder's love for all things plunging continued during the Jean Paul Gaultier 2025 Spring-Summer couture show.
Kylie wowed the PFW crowd while walking the runway in a risqué, bronze custom, floor-length gown that featured a structured brown corset cinched at her waist.
Yet the most eye-catching detail was the intricate halter top that created a deep V-line down to her stomach as the straps hugged her figure.
Kylie dropped more glimpses of her sexy 'fit via Instagram, where she also shared some behind-the-scenes images before she hit the runway.
Before she strutted her stuff, The Kardashians star showed off her street style while heading to lunch in a vintage see-through leopard mini-dress.
Though the beauty mogul wasn't joined by her bae, Timothée Chalamet, in the City of Love, she was seen in New York City recently to support his third Saturday Night Live hosting gig!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner