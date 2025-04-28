Kylie Jenner says grieving Jesus Guerrero "isn't getting easier" in emotional post

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is still mourning the unexpected death of her stylist and close friend Jesus Guerrero.

Kylie Jenner reflected on her late friend and celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero (r.) with a sweet throwback clip on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 27-year-old Khy founder shared a throwback video from October 2024 of the late celebrity stylist via her Instagram story this weekend and opened up about the "ache" of missing him.

Kylie captioned the clip, "Found this video from that day. I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again."

She continued, "Grief isn't getting easier. It's just getting lonelier," adding, "I miss you so much. Why aren't you here? Every first without you hurts [so much]."

Guerrero tragically passed away at the age of 34 in February, "very suddenly and unexpectedly," according to his family, and was laid to rest in March.