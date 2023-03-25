Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Source spills some tea on where the pair actually stand
Los Angeles, California - The will-they-won't-they dynamic has always been part of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship. But where do the couple actually stand at the moment – and is there any chance of a reconciliation?
Right now, the answer to that second questions seems to be no. The exes' don't appear close to pulling a Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
According to ET, Kylie and Travis are still on the rocks and the 25-year-old beauty mogul's attention is firmly dedicated to their two kids.
"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," an insider dished to the outlet, while also hinting that the Kardashians star has "several" new announcements coming out soon.
"She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."
Kylie Jenner is "doing her own thing"
The unnamed source also noted that Ms. Kylie is currently "doing her own thing," adding that the Kylie's Cosmetics owner "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family."
"She wants things to be balanced and remain drama free."
The on-and-off again pair are parents to five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old son Aire.
As for Kylie "doing her" the young mom has been spending more time with her besties and sisters, particularly Kim Kardashian, who she recently had a night out with at SZA's LA concert.
Meanwhile, Travis has been keeping a relatively low profile, especially after he ran into some trouble with the authorities amid an alleged incident in New York City.
Cover photo: Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & VALERIE MACON / AFP