Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Source spills some tea on where the pair actually stand

Los Angeles, California - The will-they-won't-they dynamic has always been part of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship. But where do the couple actually stand at the moment – and is there any chance of a reconciliation?

Kylie Jenner (r) is reportedly "doing her" amid her split from Travis Scott. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Right now, the answer to that second questions seems to be no. The exes' don't appear close to pulling a Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.



According to ET, Kylie and Travis are still on the rocks and the 25-year-old beauty mogul's attention is firmly dedicated to their two kids.

"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," an insider dished to the outlet, while also hinting that the Kardashians star has "several" new announcements coming out soon.

"She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."