Has Lady Gaga just confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky?

Paris, France - The rumor mill surrounding Lady Gaga 's potential engagement to her longtime partner Michael Polansky has been swirling for months, and the star has now spilled the sweet news herself at the Olympics !

Lady Gaga (c.) introduced Michael Polansky (r.) to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (l.) as her "fiancé." © Oli Scarff/AFP

Lady Gaga sang her reinterpretation of Zizi Jeanmaire's Mon truc en plumes at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The star stayed in the city to watch the Games, and the singer was caught on camera striking up a conversation with a French politician at an Olympic swimming event.

A TikTok video on the account of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal shows the moment when the politician meets the pop star in the stands.

At first, the footage seems unremarkable.

Gaga – dressed in dark pants, big sunglasses, and a Team USA jacket – embraces the 35-year-old Frenchman as a few words are exchanged.

The exciting part comes as the singer turns and introduces the man next to her.

"This is my fiancé," she can be heard saying. Attal then greets Polansky with a handshake before the clip ends.

Gaga, AKA Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has seemingly confirmed the speculation that she is engaged to her long-term boyfriend!