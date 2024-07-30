Has Lady Gaga just confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky?
Paris, France - The rumor mill surrounding Lady Gaga's potential engagement to her longtime partner Michael Polansky has been swirling for months, and the star has now spilled the sweet news herself at the Olympics!
Lady Gaga sang her reinterpretation of Zizi Jeanmaire's Mon truc en plumes at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
The star stayed in the city to watch the Games, and the singer was caught on camera striking up a conversation with a French politician at an Olympic swimming event.
A TikTok video on the account of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal shows the moment when the politician meets the pop star in the stands.
At first, the footage seems unremarkable.
Gaga – dressed in dark pants, big sunglasses, and a Team USA jacket – embraces the 35-year-old Frenchman as a few words are exchanged.
The exciting part comes as the singer turns and introduces the man next to her.
"This is my fiancé," she can be heard saying. Attal then greets Polansky with a handshake before the clip ends.
Gaga, AKA Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has seemingly confirmed the speculation that she is engaged to her long-term boyfriend!
Lady Gaga's many engagements – third time's the charm?
The A Star is Born actor and entrepreneur Michael Polansky have officially been in a relationship since February 2020, when Gaga took things public with a post on Instagram.
The couple apparently met at a New Year's Eve party in 2019, but not much else is known about their romance.
Paparazzi only occasionally catch the couple holding hands or at events together, like when they attended the Super Bowl in February 2024.
This is the third engagement for Gaga, who first got engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in February 2015 after a four-year relationship. The couple broke up before the wedding took place.
Her second planned marriage to artist agent Christian Carino in 2018 fell through after four months.
