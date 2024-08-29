Lady Gaga shocks fans with nearly-unrecognizable look in new selfie
Los Angeles, California - Wait, who even is that? This pop star is currently causing a lot of confusion with a new selfie.
Poker Face?
Many Gaga fans could hardly believe this was really the iconic musician when they saw her new photo in their Instagram feeds on Wednesday.
Lady Gaga – AKA Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – is absolutely unrecognizable.
Some fans actually mistook the artist for fellow celeb Julia Fox!
But in fact, with her new hair color – a deep shade of black – and her bleached eyebrows, Gaga just didn't look anything like herself.
No wonder, as the 38-year-old is usually seen with a platinum blonde mane and dark brown brows.
It's hard to believe, but that's actually Lady Gaga!
However, the new look shouldn't be too surprising for fans of Lady Gaga.
After all, the pop icon is known for experimenting with her looks, and her hair is no exception.
Whether it's a huge blonde bow on her head, a wild, deep yellow mane, a turquoise tower hairstyle, red curls, a blue bob, or a chic short hairstyle – the artist bravely embraces style risks and makes each her own.
She is sure to inspire on the big screen soon, too, as she will be slipping into the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix for the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux.
Gaga has already demonstrated her acting skills in the fifth season of American Horror Story as well as in the feature films A Star Is Born (2018) and House of Gucci (2021).
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@ladygaga