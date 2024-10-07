LeBron and Bronny James make history in father-son Lakers debut

Palm Desert, California - LeBron James and eldest son Bronny James claimed a piece of NBA history on Sunday after making their long-awaited first appearance alongside each other for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James (c.) of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James (r.) against Tyus Jones of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena. © KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The duo appeared together at the start of the second quarter in the Lakers' pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, east of Los Angeles.

Anticipation about when the James duo would make their first appearance together has built since the Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft in June.

New Lakers coach J.J. Redick, who said last month that the two would play together "sooner rather than later," said in pre-game remarks on Sunday that the prospect of the James' lining up alongside one another was "surreal."

"I'm excited about it," Redick said. "I am very honored that I get to be a part of history. It's going to happen in the flow of the game."

In the event, Redick introduced Bronny James to the floor with the Lakers leading 34-25. Sunday was also Bronny's birthday.