LeBron James sends Atlanta fans into frenzy over Bronny James NBA mock draft

Los Angeles, California - Would LeBron James ditch the Los Angeles Lakers for whatever team selects Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft?

LeBron James responded to ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft pairing son Bronny with the Atlanta Hawks, sending the team's fans into a frenzy. © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bronny, who committed to play hoops for the USC Trojans this fall, could be eligible for the NBA as early as the 2024 season.

On several occasions, Bronny's legendary NBA father, LeBron James, has made it known that he hopes to one day take to the NBA court alongside his eldest son.

In a recent ESPN NBA mock draft for the 2024 class, Bronny landed at the No. 17 spot and was snapped up by the Atlanta Hawks.

Catching the eye of the four-time NBA champion himself, LeBron hilariously responded to this prediction with a message on Instagram that has fans going nuts!

The Los Angeles Lakers star uploaded a photo of the ESPN's projection to his Instagram Story saying, "Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!"

While it may not be the first preference, if Bronny really would end up being drafted by Atlanta, the James family would surely be cheering loud in State Farm Arena.

But even though the whole exercise is merely theoretical, fans still dared to dream that LeBron might be willing to follow his son to their team.