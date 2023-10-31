LeBron James shuts down Instagram with epic Halloween costume

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James is known for making a splash both on and off the NBA court, and Halloween is certainly no exception for the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

LeBron James has the internet in shambles over his Halloween Beetlejuice costume, embodying the iconic character from the beloved 90s film. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Kingjames

This Halloween season, the 38-year-old basketball icon elevated his costume game, stepping into an extraordinary Beetlejuice ensemble, embodying the iconic character from the beloved 1998 film.



James sported eerie makeup, a wig, and a striking red tuxedo to complete the look.

To further elevate the festivities, his wife, Savannah, also embraced the 90s-classic costume merriment.

Savannah donned a Miss Argentina outfit, perfectly capturing the character from the film, who serves as the receptionist in the Netherworld waiting room.

The couple set the internet ablaze as fans eagerly shared their reactions to LeBron and Savannah's Halloween costumes, with many declaring them as the undisputed champions of the holiday!