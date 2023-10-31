LeBron James shuts down Instagram with epic Halloween costume
Los Angeles, California - LeBron James is known for making a splash both on and off the NBA court, and Halloween is certainly no exception for the Los Angeles Lakers forward.
This Halloween season, the 38-year-old basketball icon elevated his costume game, stepping into an extraordinary Beetlejuice ensemble, embodying the iconic character from the beloved 1998 film.
James sported eerie makeup, a wig, and a striking red tuxedo to complete the look.
To further elevate the festivities, his wife, Savannah, also embraced the 90s-classic costume merriment.
Savannah donned a Miss Argentina outfit, perfectly capturing the character from the film, who serves as the receptionist in the Netherworld waiting room.
The couple set the internet ablaze as fans eagerly shared their reactions to LeBron and Savannah's Halloween costumes, with many declaring them as the undisputed champions of the holiday!
LeBron James is unrecognizable in viral Beetlejuice costume
The James' Halloween costume was a major hit, and the basketball world couldn't hold back from letting the NBA superstar know it!
"LeMichael Keaton," one fan hilariously wrote.
"This is why LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time," another added.
"Flyer than beetlejuice bettlejuice bettlejuice," another added.
"Y'all won Halloween this year!"
With the Lakers off the court on Tuesday, LeBron is sure to enjoy Halloween with his family!
