Liam Payne: Man who allegedly sold deadly drugs to One Direction star surrenders to police

Buenos Aires, Argentina - The man who allegedly provided Liam Payne with a deadly drug cocktail has turned himself in to the police .

Singer Liam Payne died on October 16 at the age of 31 when he fell from a hotel balcony after consuming a dangerous cocktail of drugs. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

The singer died on October 16 at the age of 31 when he fell from a hotel balcony after consuming a dangerous combination of drugs.

Ezequiel David Pereyra was not only the singer's alleged dealer but was also employed at the hotel.

After charges were brought against him, he went into hiding, according to the Daily Mail.

The Argentinian police previously failed to track him down, but now the accused is reportedly negotiating his surrender with his lawyer.

On Friday, January 3, officers searched the 21-year-old's home with an arrest warrant, and when he could not be found there, police staked out various places where Pereyra usually stayed.