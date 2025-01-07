Liam Payne: Man who allegedly sold deadly drugs to One Direction star surrenders to police
Buenos Aires, Argentina - The man who allegedly provided Liam Payne with a deadly drug cocktail has turned himself in to the police.
The singer died on October 16 at the age of 31 when he fell from a hotel balcony after consuming a dangerous combination of drugs.
Ezequiel David Pereyra was not only the singer's alleged dealer but was also employed at the hotel.
After charges were brought against him, he went into hiding, according to the Daily Mail.
The Argentinian police previously failed to track him down, but now the accused is reportedly negotiating his surrender with his lawyer.
On Friday, January 3, officers searched the 21-year-old's home with an arrest warrant, and when he could not be found there, police staked out various places where Pereyra usually stayed.
How did police finally manage to catch Ezequiel David Pereyra?
A source told La Nacion that the defendant buckled under the pressure of the manhunt and, with the support of his lawyer, has now surrendered to the court.
Per court documents seen by the outlet, Pereyra is accused of supplying cocaine to Liam Payne on both October 15 and 16.
This makes Pereyra one of five defendants who will have to face a court of law in connection with Payne's tragic death.
Cover photo: DANIEL LEAL / AFP