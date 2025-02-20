Liam Payne manslaughter charges dropped in shocking twist

Buenos Aires, Argentina - In a surprising turn of events, manslaughter charges against singer Liam Payne 's friend and two hotel staffers have been dropped, months after the former One Direction star 's tragic death.

Charges against late singer Liam Payne's friend and two hotel staffers have reportedly been dropped. © TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

Payne's friend Rogelio "Roger" Nores, along with CasaSur Palermo Hotel's head of security Gilda Martin and chief receptionist Esteban Grassi, were all charged in December.

On Wednesday, though, appeal court judges in Argentina overturned that decision, clearing the trio, per BBC.

The charges stemmed from Payne's fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024.

After hearing the news that his charges were dropped, Nores told Rolling Stone he's "glad this is finally over" and plans to honor his late friend in the UK.

In a previous statement, he said, "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened."

"I could have never imagined something like this would happen," he added.